Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SYY. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sysco from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.13.

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Sysco Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $83.31 on Friday. Sysco has a 1 year low of $68.19 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.25. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.02 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 79.24%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Sysco will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In related news, EVP Ronald Phillips sold 960 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 49,852 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,137,716. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Thomas Gerard Ondrof acquired 2,500 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.62 per share, with a total value of $191,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $191,550. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 1.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company's stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,356 shares of the company's stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,241 shares of the company's stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Sysco by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,399 shares of the company's stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation is a foodservice distributor that supplies restaurants and other food-away-from-home businesses with food products and related services. Its customers include restaurants, healthcare and educational institutions, lodging businesses, and government organizations. The company distributes fresh and frozen foods, meat, seafood, produce, dairy products, and shelf-stable goods, along with nonfood items such as kitchen supplies and cleaning products. Sysco also offers services and resources intended to support customers' operations, including menu planning and business guidance.

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