Investment analysts at Freedom Broker began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO - Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks reports. The firm set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Arete Research dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $308.00 to $295.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $288.50.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $220.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.39. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $183.86 and a 12 month high of $265.94. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The firm's revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q3 2027 guidance at 3.800-4.000 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 5.750-6.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.39, for a total transaction of $2,023,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 47,187 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,550,176.93. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ellen Siminoff sold 334 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.92, for a total transaction of $67,775.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,332 shares in the company, valued at $270,289.44. This trade represents a 20.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 12,813 shares of company stock worth $2,624,640 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,050 shares of the company's stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 172 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company's stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company's stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software News Roundup

These are some of the TTWO news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Sony said players logged nearly 78,000 years of PlayStation time in the game’s first four days—an early sign of strong engagement that could support ongoing player spending. Article: GTA 6 players logged nearly 78,000 years on PlayStation

Sony said players logged nearly 78,000 years of PlayStation time in the game’s first four days—an early sign of strong engagement that could support ongoing player spending. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush raised its price target to $295 from $280 and maintained an “outperform” rating, citing the debut and higher projected fiscal 2029 earnings. Bank of America and Baird also raised their targets and retained positive ratings. Article: Take-Two target raised by Wedbush after GTA VI debut

Wedbush raised its price target to $295 from $280 and maintained an “outperform” rating, citing the debut and higher projected fiscal 2029 earnings. Bank of America and Baird also raised their targets and retained positive ratings. Neutral Sentiment: Reports said the stock advanced without fresh company news. The launch and analyst optimism may be supporting sentiment, but the lack of a new announcement makes the immediate catalyst less clear. Article: Take-Two stock move without company news

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is a global publisher and developer of interactive entertainment for console, PC, and mobile platforms. Its business includes creating and distributing games, downloadable content, and related services through its wholly owned labels, including Rockstar Games, 2K, and Zynga. The company's portfolio includes franchises such as Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, NBA 2K, Borderlands, and Civilization, along with a range of mobile games. Its titles are sold and played in markets around the world.

Further Reading

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