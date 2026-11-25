J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $136.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. TD Cowen's target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.81% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $125.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.88.

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J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $131.67. 758,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,915. The company's fifty day moving average is $126.20 and its 200 day moving average is $113.64. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $88.25 and a 1-year high of $136.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.53, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm's revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2027 guidance at 10.800-11.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In related news, CFO Tucker Marshall sold 18,482 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $2,440,548.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 38,699 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,202.95. This represents a 32.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Ferguson sold 2,522 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.41, for a total transaction of $333,938.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 36,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,805,820.95. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 246.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting J. M. Smucker

Investors following SJM have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: Smucker reported adjusted earnings of $3.20 per share, above estimates of about $2.56, and raised its fiscal 2027 adjusted EPS guidance to $10.80–$11.20 from $10.50–$11.00. Lower costs and tariff refunds helped support earnings. Smucker beats estimates and raises outlook

Smucker reported adjusted earnings of $3.20 per share, above estimates of about $2.56, and raised its fiscal 2027 adjusted EPS guidance to $10.80–$11.20 from $10.50–$11.00. Lower costs and tariff refunds helped support earnings. Positive Sentiment: Growth in Uncrustables and other frozen handheld products is a bright spot: the company expects Uncrustables sales to rise about 10% year over year in the second half of fiscal 2027, while frozen handheld and spreads sales increased 7% in the quarter. Long-term investor takeaways

Growth in Uncrustables and other frozen handheld products is a bright spot: the company expects Uncrustables sales to rise about 10% year over year in the second half of fiscal 2027, while frozen handheld and spreads sales increased 7% in the quarter. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly net sales fell 2% year over year, and Smucker still expects full-year sales to decline 1%–2%. U.S. Retail Coffee sales also slipped 5%; operating cash flow and free cash flow were lower than a year earlier. Quarterly results and outlook

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company is a food and beverage manufacturer best known for brands including Smucker's, Jif, Folgers, Café Bustelo and Uncrustables. Its products include fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee, frozen handheld sandwiches and sweet baked snacks, as well as pet food and treats sold under brands such as Milk-Bone and Meow Mix. Founded in 1897 by Jerome Monroe Smucker in Orrville, Ohio, the company has expanded from its original apple butter business through the development and acquisition of consumer food brands.

Further Reading

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