Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD's target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.58% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$111.00 price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Scotia reduced their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$100.29.

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Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded up C$1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$86.36. The company had a trading volume of 286,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,230. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$81.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$82.88. The company has a market cap of C$79.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$70.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$95.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.72.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of C$32.14 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alimentation Couche-Tard

In other Alimentation Couche-Tard news, Director Jean Bernier sold 946 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.22, for a total transaction of C$77,780.12. Following the sale, the director owned 10,320 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$848,510.40. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Éric Boyko purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$80.34 per share, with a total value of C$401,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 47,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,800,082. This trade represents a 11.82% increase in their position. Corporate insiders own 18.67% of the company's stock.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates a network of convenience stores across North America, Ireland, Scandinavia, Poland, the Baltics, and Russia. The company primarily generates income through the sale of tobacco products, groceries, beverages, fresh food, quick service restaurants, car wash services, other retail products and services, road transportation fuel, stationary energy, marine fuel, and chemicals. In addition, the company operates more stores under the Circle K banner in other countries such as China, Egypt, and Malaysia.

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