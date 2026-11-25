Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Tigress Financial from $735.00 to $770.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "strong-buy" rating on the credit services provider's stock. Tigress Financial's price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.50% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on Mastercard from $680.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Mastercard from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Mastercard from $695.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $696.00 to $742.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $701.00 target price (up from $674.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $715.35.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

Mastercard Trading Up 2.1%

MA stock traded up $13.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $660.97. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,781,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,659. The company has a market cap of $575.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.78. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $464.52 and a 12 month high of $681.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business's 50 day moving average price is $609.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $545.76.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 260.86% and a net margin of 46.73%. The business had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 20.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, CFO Ling Hai sold 4,317 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.00, for a total value of $2,767,197.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,915,750. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 370 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.21, for a total value of $218,377.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,237 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,861,559.77. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,959 shares of company stock valued at $10,560,510. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,364,455,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Mastercard by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,212,734 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $7,837,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,999 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $639,458,000. Corient Private Wealth LP grew its stake in Mastercard by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LP now owns 1,682,183 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $863,969,000 after buying an additional 1,001,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Mastercard by 295.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 860,011 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $441,702,000 after acquiring an additional 642,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Mastercard

Here are a few of the latest stories about MA:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $751 price target, citing growth in higher-value services such as fraud prevention, cybersecurity and identity tools as transaction fees face pressure. Mastercard Is Up 20% in a Year. Wedbush Sees Another 16%

Wedbush initiated coverage with an rating and a $751 price target, citing growth in higher-value services such as fraud prevention, cybersecurity and identity tools as transaction fees face pressure. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard Accept could bring cash-based small sellers onto its network through smartphone-enabled digital payments, potentially expanding payment volumes over time. Will Mastercard Accept Strengthen MA's Long-Term Growth Prospects?

Mastercard Accept could bring cash-based small sellers onto its network through smartphone-enabled digital payments, potentially expanding payment volumes over time. Neutral Sentiment: Stablecoins may be both a competitive development and an opportunity: they are already used to settle obligations within card networks, and Mastercard has invested in infrastructure provider BVNK. The article highlights the changing payments landscape but does not establish a near-term effect on Mastercard’s business. Are Stablecoins a Threat to Visa and Mastercard?

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. Its core business is operating a payment network that enables electronic transactions, including payments made with Mastercard-branded credit, debit and prepaid cards. The company also offers services related to digital payments, fraud prevention, cybersecurity, data analytics and business consulting. Its products and services support in-person and online transactions, as well as money transfers and other payment needs.

Further Reading

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