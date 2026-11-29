Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Wall Street Zen reports.

TITN has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Titan Machinery from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $29.00.

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Titan Machinery Stock Performance

NASDAQ TITN opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $527.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $26.90.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. Titan Machinery had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $545.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.53 million. Titan Machinery has set its FY 2027 guidance at -1.750--1.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 72,301 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 0.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 295,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 3.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,866 shares of the company's stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Titan Machinery by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,960 shares of the company's stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Latest Titan Machinery News

Here's some of the latest news about TITN:

Positive Sentiment: Titan Machinery reported quarterly EPS of $0.05, beating analysts’ expectation of a loss, and revenue of $545.7 million, above the $538.5 million consensus. Titan Machinery Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Titan Machinery reported quarterly EPS of $0.05, beating analysts’ expectation of a loss, and revenue of $545.7 million, above the $538.5 million consensus. Neutral Sentiment: A report says shares are rising without company news, so the move may not reflect a fresh fundamental development. Titan Machinery Stock Is Up Today Without Company News

A report says shares are rising without company news, so the move may not reflect a fresh fundamental development. Negative Sentiment: Northland Securities lowered its EPS estimates across most reported 2028–2031 periods, projecting ongoing annual losses. It slightly raised its FY2027 estimate to a loss of $1.60 per share from $1.73, but that does little to offset the broader downward revisions.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc. is an equipment dealer serving the agriculture and construction industries. The company sells new and used machinery through a network of dealerships in the United States and Europe, representing manufacturers such as Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Case Construction Equipment. Its offerings include tractors, combines, planting and hay equipment, loaders, excavators and other construction machinery. Titan Machinery also provides replacement parts, equipment maintenance and repair, rentals, and precision agriculture products and services.

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