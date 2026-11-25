Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $130.00 to $142.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the utilities provider's stock. Truist Financial's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler set a $138.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a "hold" rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen set a $138.00 target price on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.39.

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Duke Energy Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of DUK stock opened at $131.03 on Wednesday. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.40 and a fifty-two week high of $134.49. The stock has a market cap of $102.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Bonnie Titone sold 2,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $371,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,342,208. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 81.9% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 128.9% in the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company's stock.

Key Duke Energy News

These are some of the DUK news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target for Duke Energy from $128 to $138, while keeping an “equal weight” rating. The higher target is supportive, though the unchanged rating signals the firm is not making a stronger bullish call. Duke Energy stock price target increase from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its price target for Duke Energy from $128 to $138, while keeping an “equal weight” rating. The higher target is supportive, though the unchanged rating signals the firm is not making a stronger bullish call. Neutral Sentiment: North Carolina regulators advanced Duke Energy’s resource plan, including approval for nearly 4 gigawatts of new gas capacity. The plan gives the company a path to address anticipated growth, but the scale of the buildout also means substantial investment and potential customer-cost considerations. Duke Energy wins approval for new gas capacity

North Carolina regulators advanced Duke Energy’s resource plan, including approval for nearly 4 gigawatts of new gas capacity. The plan gives the company a path to address anticipated growth, but the scale of the buildout also means substantial investment and potential customer-cost considerations. Negative Sentiment: North Carolina customers are expected to face higher Duke Energy bills starting in 2027. Higher rates may help recover system costs, but affordability concerns and public scrutiny could create headwinds. North Carolina households face higher Duke Energy bills

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy is a U.S. energy company focused primarily on regulated electric utilities and natural gas distribution. Its businesses generate, transmit and distribute electricity, and provide natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company serves electric customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. Its natural gas distribution operations serve customers in several states, including North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Further Reading

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