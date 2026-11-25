Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $405.00 to $323.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Truist Financial's price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.21% from the company's previous close.

ADI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Analog Devices from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $474.00 to $462.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Analog Devices from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Analog Devices from $428.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $465.33.

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Analog Devices Trading Down 17.4%

NASDAQ ADI opened at $312.95 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $229.29 and a 52 week high of $445.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $395.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $151.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The semiconductor company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Analog Devices's revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.620-4.020 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard Puccio, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.46, for a total value of $584,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 48,177 shares in the company, valued at $18,763,014.42. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Vivek Jain sold 3,305 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.58, for a total transaction of $1,343,746.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,437,216.24. This trade represents a 7.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,753 shares of company stock worth $19,676,962. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $18,610,868,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Analog Devices by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,216,699 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,250,341,000 after acquiring an additional 501,604 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 24.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,422,883 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,345,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,957 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 5,044,271 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,604,771,000 after acquiring an additional 254,632 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,525,167,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recent Analog Devices Headlines

Here are a few of the latest headlines about ADI:

Positive Sentiment: Fiscal Q4 revenue rose 42% year over year to a record $4.37 billion, while EPS of $4.06 exceeded analyst expectations. Growth was driven by industrial and data-center demand, and fiscal 2026 revenue reached a record $15.2 billion. Analog Devices Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

Fiscal Q4 revenue rose 42% year over year to a record $4.37 billion, while EPS of $4.06 exceeded analyst expectations. Growth was driven by industrial and data-center demand, and fiscal 2026 revenue reached a record $15.2 billion. Neutral Sentiment: ADI declared a quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share, payable December 21 to shareholders of record December 7. Analog Devices stock information

ADI declared a quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share, payable December 21 to shareholders of record December 7. Negative Sentiment: Profit-taking after the prior session’s rally and broader semiconductor-sector volatility likely added pressure. The sharp decline suggests investors were looking for stronger near-term guidance despite ADI’s earnings beat. Why Analog Devices Stock Fell Nearly 20% Today

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. designs and manufactures semiconductor products that help customers sense, measure, interpret and process real-world signals. Its offerings include analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, power management products, radio-frequency technology, sensors and digital signal processing solutions. The company's products are used in industrial automation, automotive systems, communications infrastructure, healthcare equipment, consumer devices and aerospace and defense applications.

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