Best Buy (NYSE:BBY - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the technology retailer's stock. Truist Financial's price target suggests a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Best Buy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Evercore set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $91.55.

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Best Buy Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE:BBY opened at $99.76 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $55.10 and a fifty-two week high of $106.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $94.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.21.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.14% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Best Buy's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Best Buy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.900-7.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Richard Schulze sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $27,753,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 116,062 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $10,695,113.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 116,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,341.95. This represents a 49.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 43.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 119,096 shares of the technology retailer's stock worth $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 35,806 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 63.7% during the third quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the technology retailer's stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy News Roundup

These are some of the BBY news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Best Buy reported quarterly revenue of $10.24 billion, up 5.8% year over year, and adjusted earnings of $1.62 per share, beating analyst expectations. Comparable sales rose 6.1%—the strongest growth in five years and well above the 2.3% expected—with gains across major product categories. CNBC report on Best Buy's third-quarter results

Best Buy reported quarterly revenue of $10.24 billion, up 5.8% year over year, and adjusted earnings of $1.62 per share, beating analyst expectations. Comparable sales rose 6.1%—the strongest growth in five years and well above the 2.3% expected—with gains across major product categories. Positive Sentiment: Digital channels are also growing: domestic online sales increased by more than 10%, while Best Buy’s marketplace generated about $350 million in third-quarter gross merchandise volume. The Motley Fool's takeaways for long-term investors

Digital channels are also growing: domestic online sales increased by more than 10%, while Best Buy’s marketplace generated about $350 million in third-quarter gross merchandise volume. Negative Sentiment: Some of the sales lift may reflect higher prices rather than more units sold, while product margins slipped; overall margin improvement was aided by tariff refunds and growth in advertising and marketplace businesses. Whether shoppers keep buying through the holidays remains a key test. MarketBeat analysis of Best Buy

About Best Buy

Best Buy is a retailer of consumer technology products and services. Its offerings include computers and mobile devices, televisions and home theater equipment, major appliances, and related accessories, sold through stores and digital channels. The company also provides technology support and installation services through Geek Squad, including help with device setup, repairs, and home technology systems. Best Buy serves customers in the United States and Canada. Founded in 1966 as Sound of Music, the company adopted the Best Buy name in 1983.

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