Equities research analysts at Zacks Research began coverage on shares of Twenty One Capital (NYSE:XXI - Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks reports. The firm set a "hold" rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XXI. Weiss Ratings lowered Twenty One Capital from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Twenty One Capital in a report on Monday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $5.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XXI

Twenty One Capital Price Performance

XXI opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 32.72 and a current ratio of 32.72. The company's 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $6.12. Twenty One Capital has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $12.51.

Twenty One Capital (NYSE:XXI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twenty One Capital will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twenty One Capital

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twenty One Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Twenty One Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $486,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twenty One Capital by 360.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 182,015 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Twenty One Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,768,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Twenty One Capital by 46.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 441,629 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 139,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Twenty One Capital

Twenty One Capital is a Bitcoin-focused company that aims to build its business around Bitcoin and its broader financial ecosystem. Its activities include holding Bitcoin as a corporate treasury asset and developing Bitcoin-related financial and capital-markets services. The company was formed with backing from Tether, Bitfinex, SoftBank and Cantor Fitzgerald and became publicly traded through a business combination with Cantor Equity Partners. Jack Mallers, founder and chief executive of Bitcoin payments company Strike, was named Twenty One Capital's chief executive.

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