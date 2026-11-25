Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the apparel retailer's stock. UBS Group's price target points to a potential upside of 30.65% from the company's current price.

ANF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $170.43.

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Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

NYSE:ANF traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.38. 200,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,937. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $148.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.38.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.37 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 33.52%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.700-13.900 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total transaction of $119,752.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,169 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,073,127.61. This trade represents a 10.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott D. Lipesky sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 147,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,982,566. This represents a 3.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 42,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,295,392 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,198,478 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $296,113,000 after acquiring an additional 181,258 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,425 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $74,945,000 after buying an additional 159,092 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 486,134 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $44,418,000 after acquiring an additional 53,161 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 477,240 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $64,280,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth approximately $20,035,000.

Key Abercrombie & Fitch News

These are some of the ANF news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue rose 11% year over year to $1.44 billion, topping estimates, while EPS of $3.82 beat forecasts. Growth was broad-based: Abercrombie sales increased 12%, Hollister rose 11%, and comparable sales grew 6%. Third-quarter results

Third-quarter revenue rose 11% year over year to $1.44 billion, topping estimates, while EPS of $3.82 beat forecasts. Growth was broad-based: Abercrombie sales increased 12%, Hollister rose 11%, and comparable sales grew 6%. Positive Sentiment: Management raised fiscal 2026 guidance to approximately 6% sales growth and EPS of $13.70–$13.90, and expects fourth-quarter sales growth of about 7%. The company also plans at least $500 million in share repurchases for the year. Reuters outlook report

Management raised fiscal 2026 guidance to approximately 6% sales growth and EPS of $13.70–$13.90, and expects fourth-quarter sales growth of about 7%. The company also plans at least $500 million in share repurchases for the year. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets after the results, including JPMorgan to $191 and BTIG to $205; BTIG maintained a Buy rating.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is a global specialty retailer of apparel and accessories. Its portfolio includes Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, with products for women, men and children that include clothing, footwear, accessories and personal-care items. The company sells through retail stores and digital channels, serving customers in North America and international markets. It traces its origins to 1892, when David T. Abercrombie founded an outfitting business in New York; Ezra Fitch joined the company in 1900.

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