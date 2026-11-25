Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the utilities provider's stock. UBS Group's price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.67% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMRC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ameresco to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Ameresco from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Ameresco from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ameresco from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $39.57.

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Ameresco Trading Down 5.5%

AMRC stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.05. 74,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.65. Ameresco has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $37.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.78.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $580.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.89 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ameresco

In other Ameresco news, CEO George Sakellaris acquired 4,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $91,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,010,597 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,082,035.48. This represents a 0.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameresco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 458.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Ameresco during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in Ameresco by 550.8% during the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,369 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Ameresco by 400.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company's stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc. is a clean-energy and energy-efficiency company that develops, designs, builds, and operates projects for public- and private-sector customers. Its clients include federal, state and local government agencies, schools, healthcare organizations, utilities, and commercial and industrial businesses. The company's services include improving the energy performance of buildings and infrastructure, developing renewable-energy projects, and providing distributed energy systems, microgrids, energy storage, and related operations and maintenance.

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