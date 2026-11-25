Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $525.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the construction company's stock. UBS Group's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 85.09% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dycom Industries from $570.00 to $385.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $550.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $423.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $444.73.

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Dycom Industries Stock Down 7.9%

DY stock traded down $14.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.78. The stock had a trading volume of 255,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.60 and a 200 day moving average of $365.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $164.51 and a 1-year high of $566.47.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The construction company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.94 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 25.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Dycom Industries has set its Q4 2027 guidance at 2.480-2.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 26th that permits the company to repurchase $150 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Dycom Industries

In related news, Director David Fallon acquired 700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $286.92 per share, for a total transaction of $200,844.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,257.56. This trade represents a 204.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carmen Sabater bought 350 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $280.62 per share, with a total value of $98,217.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 7,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,555.48. This trade represents a 5.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dycom Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 138 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Dycom Industries

These are some of the DY headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Dycom reported fiscal Q3 revenue of $2.06 billion, up 41.6% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $5.23, above the $4.56 consensus. The company also raised its fiscal 2027 outlook and reported record backlog of $12.91 billion, up 57%. Dycom fiscal 2027 third-quarter results

Dycom reported fiscal Q3 revenue of $2.06 billion, up 41.6% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $5.23, above the $4.56 consensus. The company also raised its fiscal 2027 outlook and reported record backlog of $12.91 billion, up 57%. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan and Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price targets to $385 and $304, respectively, but kept “overweight” ratings. The cuts temper the positive signal from their continued bullish ratings. JPMorgan analyst ratings Cantor Fitzgerald analyst ratings

JPMorgan and Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price targets to $385 and $304, respectively, but kept “overweight” ratings. The cuts temper the positive signal from their continued bullish ratings. Negative Sentiment: Fiscal Q4 revenue guidance of $1.6 billion–$1.7 billion compares with a $1.7 billion consensus, and the EPS range of $2.48–$2.78 includes outcomes below the $2.71 estimate. Investors may also be weighing lower reported net income and diluted EPS, weaker operating cash flow, and the company’s expectation that fiber-to-the-home revenue will decline in fiscal 2028. Dycom shares down on underwhelming fourth-quarter outlook

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc. is a specialty contracting company that builds and maintains communications infrastructure. Its customers include telecommunications providers, cable operators and utilities, primarily in the United States. The company provides engineering, design, construction, installation and maintenance services for broadband networks. Its work includes fiber-optic and other wireline systems, wireless infrastructure, and aerial and underground network construction. Founded in 1969, Dycom supports customers as they expand, upgrade and maintain their communications networks.

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