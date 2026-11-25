Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VVV. Weiss Ratings downgraded Valvoline from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Benchmark started coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Valvoline from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.41.

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Valvoline Stock Up 0.5%

VVV opened at $37.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average of $34.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Valvoline had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $555.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $568.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Valvoline's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Valvoline has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.850-2.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $175 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Share repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,854,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 704.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,841 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 9.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 264,177 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $7,962,000 after buying an additional 23,823 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,368 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 11,362.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 51,579 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 51,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company's stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc. is an automotive services company focused on preventive vehicle maintenance. It operates and franchises service centers under brands including Valvoline Instant Oil Change and Great Canadian Oil Change, primarily in the United States and Canada. Its services include oil changes and other routine maintenance, such as tire rotations, battery replacement, fluid exchanges, air-conditioning service and replacement of wiper blades and filters. The company serves both individual motorists and commercial customers through its service-center network.

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