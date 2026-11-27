Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Ventum from C$2.50 to C$2.10 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Ventum's target price points to a potential upside of 346.81% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Ventum Capital set a C$1.60 price target on shares of Silver X Mining and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Fundamental Research set a C$1.65 target price on shares of Silver X Mining and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Ventum Financial upped their target price on shares of Silver X Mining from C$1.60 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$1.96.

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Silver X Mining Price Performance

Shares of CVE:AGX traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,475,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,286. The company has a market cap of C$136.19 million, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 2.97. The business's 50 day moving average price is C$0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. Silver X Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.41 and a 1 year high of C$1.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jose Maria Garcia Jimenez sold 65,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.91, for a total transaction of C$59,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,060,901 shares in the company, valued at C$15,525,419.91. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. Over the last three months, insiders sold 222,500 shares of company stock worth $204,050. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Silver X Mining

Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru. The company was formerly known as Oro X Mining Corp. and changed its name to Silver X Mining Corp. in June 2021. Silver X Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

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