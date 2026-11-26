Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VRTS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $146.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Monday. They set a "sector outperform" rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $155.00 to $136.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $112.00.

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Virtus Investment Partners Price Performance

VRTS opened at $109.02 on Tuesday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52-week low of $100.26 and a 52-week high of $175.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a current ratio of 11.86. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $123.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity at Virtus Investment Partners

In related news, Director W. Morris sold 435 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.59, for a total transaction of $60,286.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter worth about $151,624,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,115 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $40,990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter worth about $34,215,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,945 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $15,871,000 after purchasing an additional 30,903 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 81,909 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company's stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners is an asset management company that offers investment products and services to individual investors, financial advisers, and institutions. It uses a multi-manager approach, bringing together specialized investment managers with distinct strategies and areas of expertise. Its offerings include mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, separately managed accounts, and alternative investment strategies. The company distributes these products primarily through financial intermediaries and also works with institutional clients.

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