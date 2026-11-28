vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of vTv Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Lifesci Capital raised vTv Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $55.83.

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vTv Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $17.96 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average is $32.12. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $72.02 million, a P/E ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 0.28.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTVT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 1,632.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,476 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 16,467 shares during the last quarter. Samsara Biocapital LLC lifted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 18.8% in the third quarter. Samsara Biocapital LLC now owns 354,730 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $10,940,000 after buying an additional 56,234 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 114.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,360 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics is a U.S. clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops small-molecule medicines for serious diseases. Its research has focused on metabolic conditions and other areas of significant medical need. The company's candidates have included cadisegliatin, formerly known as TTP399, an oral glucokinase activator studied as an addition to insulin therapy for people with type 1 diabetes, and azeliragon, an investigational compound studied for Alzheimer's disease. These are development-stage products, not established commercial medicines.

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