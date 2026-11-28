BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

BJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price objective on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ's Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $111.24.

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BJ's Wholesale Club Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of BJ stock opened at $100.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business's 50 day moving average is $102.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.75. BJ's Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $83.21 and a twelve month high of $113.35.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.47. BJ's Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BJ's Wholesale Club will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ's Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 50,160 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,765,200. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Felice sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $1,105,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 84,416 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,330,500.48. This represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,036 shares of company stock worth $23,599,372. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ's Wholesale Club

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in BJ's Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth about $1,087,503,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,335,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $306,878,000 after purchasing an additional 53,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,649,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,684,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 31.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,122,060 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,866,000 after purchasing an additional 270,253 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. operates membership-based warehouse clubs that offer groceries, household essentials, electronics, apparel, furniture and other merchandise. The company also provides services such as fuel sales, optical centers and tire installation, with online shopping and delivery options available in many markets. Founded in 1984 in Medford, Massachusetts, BJ's serves members primarily in the eastern United States. Its warehouse-club model combines bulk and everyday-size products with member-only pricing and services.

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