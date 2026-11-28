Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CCSI. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Consensus Cloud Solutions from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating. According to MarketBeat.com, Consensus Cloud Solutions has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $45.00.

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Consensus Cloud Solutions Trading Up 1.1%

Consensus Cloud Solutions stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52-week low of $20.78 and a 52-week high of $45.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.65.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.96 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 300.98%. Consensus Cloud Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.580 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Consensus Cloud Solutions

In related news, Director Nathaniel Simmons sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $342,240.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,089.24. The trade was a 25.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCSI. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the third quarter worth about $86,465,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,485 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 24,239 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $2,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company's stock.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions provides cloud-based digital information delivery and exchange services for healthcare organizations, businesses and government agencies. Its offerings include cloud fax solutions that allow users to send and receive documents electronically, along with tools designed to support secure data exchange and workflow integration. The company's products include eFax and eFax Corporate, as well as solutions for connecting information systems and exchanging data. Its services are used in healthcare settings to help organizations share patient and administrative information, and in other industries for document-based communications.

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