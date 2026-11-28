Danaos (NYSE:DAC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

DAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Freedom Capital raised shares of Danaos from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered Danaos from a "buy (a)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

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Danaos Trading Up 0.2%

DAC stock opened at $140.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.83. Danaos has a 52 week low of $92.02 and a 52 week high of $172.76.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $8.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.61. Danaos had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 54.36%. The firm had revenue of $284.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $279.23 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaos by 1,877.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Danaos in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company's stock.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation is an international owner and operator of containerships that charters its vessels to major liner companies. Its ships support global cargo transportation, while the company provides vessel operations and technical management services. Founded in 1972, Danaos has grown from a family shipping business into a major independent containership owner. It has also expanded into dry bulk shipping, with vessels serving the seaborne transport of commodities. Headquartered in Piraeus, Greece, Danaos serves customers involved in international trade across global shipping routes.

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