Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DOC. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings raised Healthpeak Properties from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.60.

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Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

DOC opened at $20.96 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business's 50-day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.41). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $820.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Healthpeak Properties's revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, EVP Ankit Patadia sold 6,115 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $127,069.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,973.64. This trade represents a 68.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $6,541,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,123 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 4.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,542,388 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $90,712,000 after acquiring an additional 195,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 141,261 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 17,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties is a real estate investment trust that owns and manages healthcare-focused properties in the United States. Its portfolio includes outpatient medical buildings, life science properties and senior housing, including continuing care retirement communities. The company traces its history to 1985, when it was established as Healthcare Property Investors. In 2024, it merged with Physicians Realty Trust and continued operating under the Healthpeak Properties name, with a combined portfolio spanning healthcare real estate markets across the country.

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