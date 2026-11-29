Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Sunday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HBCP. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Home Bancorp from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James Financial set a $66.00 price objective on Home Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Home Bancorp from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $65.17.

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Home Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HBCP stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.70 and a 200 day moving average of $65.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $55.19 and a 1 year high of $74.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $40.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Home Bancorp

In other news, Director Chris Rader acquired 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.25 per share, with a total value of $30,625.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,522.50. This trade represents a 2.72% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren M. Hill acquired 5,165 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.99 per share, for a total transaction of $315,013.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,457.11. The trade was a 255.19% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 6.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 99.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 437 shares of the bank's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 803.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the bank's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.41% of the company's stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. Through its subsidiary, Home Bank, N.A., it provides banking services to individuals, businesses and other organizations. Home Bank offers deposit accounts and lending products, including residential mortgage, consumer, commercial real estate and commercial business loans. Its services also include online and mobile banking. The bank traces its roots to 1908 and serves communities in Louisiana and Mississippi, with a presence in areas including Acadiana, Baton Rouge and the New Orleans region.

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