Wedbush started coverage on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an "outperform" rating and a $266.00 price target on the information technology services provider's stock. Wedbush's target price points to a potential upside of 14.51% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ACN. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Accenture from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Accenture from $165.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Accenture from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore set a $250.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $224.93.

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Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $232.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.38. The company has a market capitalization of $137.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. Accenture has a twelve month low of $118.15 and a twelve month high of $291.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The information technology services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.390-14.810 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Catherine Hogan sold 1,320 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,200. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Melissa Burgum sold 811 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $202,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,455,000. This trade represents a 7.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,675 shares of company stock worth $4,747,563. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signature Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 50.9% during the third quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 110.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 284 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&G Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

Accenture plc is a global professional services company that helps businesses, governments and other organizations solve operational and technology challenges. Its work includes strategy and management consulting, digital transformation, systems integration and the design, implementation and management of technology solutions. The company serves clients across a broad range of industries and geographies. Its services span cloud computing, data and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, software and platforms, business process operations, and digital marketing and customer experience.

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