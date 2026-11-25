Stock analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set an "outperform" rating and a $68.00 price target on the information technology service provider's stock. Wedbush's price objective points to a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $78.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $68.00.

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Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.75. The company had a trading volume of 311,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,750,631. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $87.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 289.6% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,905,584 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $166,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,704 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $2,929,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 246.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 160,866 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 114,435 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $6,199,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,116,622 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $523,659,000 after buying an additional 1,389,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company's stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions is a professional services company that helps businesses use technology to modernize operations and develop digital capabilities. Its services include IT consulting, application development and maintenance, cloud and infrastructure services, data and artificial intelligence, engineering, and business process services. The company serves clients across industries including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, communications, media, and retail. Its operations span North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, with a significant global delivery network.

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