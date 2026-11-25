Equities research analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 price target on the business services provider's stock. Wedbush's target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.44% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $248.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $286.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $248.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $293.24.

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Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 2.9%

ADP stock opened at $310.79 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $188.16 and a twelve month high of $316.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $122.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.38.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 77.01%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, CMO Samantha D. Orihuela sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.17, for a total value of $622,326.42. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 296 shares of the company's stock, valued at $90,922.32. This trade represents a 87.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jonathan S. Lehberger sold 770 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $231,269.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,036.35. This represents a 13.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 51,315 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,622 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Financial Partners acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DiPaolo Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company's stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) provides payroll processing and human resources technology and services to businesses of varying sizes. Its offerings include payroll administration, tax filing, benefits administration, workforce management, talent management, and human capital management software. ADP also provides services such as compliance support and professional employer organization solutions, which help businesses manage employment responsibilities. Its products combine software with payroll and HR services to support organizations' workforce operations.

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