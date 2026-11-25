Stock analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an "outperform" rating and a $751.00 price target on the credit services provider's stock. Wedbush's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.10% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Mastercard from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mastercard from $722.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Mastercard from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $668.00 to $731.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $714.32.

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Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $646.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $563.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $609.84 and a 200-day moving average of $545.76. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $464.52 and a 1-year high of $681.99.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.73% and a return on equity of 260.86%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 20.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 371 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.01, for a total value of $217,038.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,035,181.07. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Ling Hai sold 4,318 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.43, for a total transaction of $2,774,012.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,966,872.50. This represents a 10.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 16,959 shares of company stock valued at $10,560,510 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,241,037 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $8,404,977,000 after acquiring an additional 239,534 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,364,455,000. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses and governments. Its network supports electronic payments, including transactions made with Mastercard-branded credit, debit and prepaid cards, as well as digital payment methods. The company provides technology for authorizing, clearing and settling transactions. It also offers services related to cybersecurity, identity verification, data analytics, fraud prevention and payment consulting.

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