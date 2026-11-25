Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST - Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a "neutral" rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush's price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.97% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TOST. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Toast from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Toast from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Toast from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Toast from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $38.39.

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Toast Price Performance

NYSE:TOST opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.74. The company's 50-day moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.55. Toast has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $37.43.

Toast (NYSE:TOST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.08). Toast had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toast will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Toast news, CEO Aman Narang sold 14,713 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $431,826.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 86,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,540,037.05. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 11,886 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $348,854.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 171,957 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,046,937.95. This represents a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 103,607 shares of company stock worth $3,242,439 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in Toast by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 264,821 shares of the company's stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 153,928 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,320,000. Keenan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,047,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its position in Toast by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 63,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 34,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Toast by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 970,799 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,008,000 after purchasing an additional 312,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company's stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc. provides a cloud-based technology platform designed for restaurants. Its products combine point-of-sale software and hardware with payment processing, helping restaurants manage in-person transactions and day-to-day operations. The platform includes tools for online ordering, delivery, marketing, customer loyalty, payroll, and team management, alongside features for managing menus and restaurant operations. Restaurants can use Toast's products together or select services to fit their needs.

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