Best Buy (NYSE:BBY - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the technology retailer's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.24% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BBY. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Evercore set a $100.00 price objective on Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush restated a "buy" rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $91.55.

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Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $99.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm's 50 day moving average is $94.86 and its 200 day moving average is $78.21. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $55.10 and a 12 month high of $106.83.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 48.14%. Best Buy's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Best Buy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.900-7.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 116,062 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $10,695,113.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 116,173 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,341.95. This represents a 49.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard Schulze sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $27,753,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at $1,932,812,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 287.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,127,495 shares of the technology retailer's stock worth $364,210,000 after buying an additional 3,062,664 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,893,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,003,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,427,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Best Buy

Investors following BBY have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Best Buy reported quarterly revenue of $10.24 billion, up 5.8% year over year, and adjusted earnings of $1.62 per share, beating analyst expectations. Comparable sales rose 6.1%—the strongest growth in five years and well above the 2.3% expected—with gains across major product categories. CNBC report on Best Buy's third-quarter results

Best Buy reported quarterly revenue of $10.24 billion, up 5.8% year over year, and adjusted earnings of $1.62 per share, beating analyst expectations. Comparable sales rose 6.1%—the strongest growth in five years and well above the 2.3% expected—with gains across major product categories. Neutral Sentiment: Best Buy declared a quarterly dividend of $0.96 per share, or $3.84 annualized. The payout may appeal to income-focused investors, though it is not a new operating-growth catalyst.

Best Buy declared a quarterly dividend of $0.96 per share, or $3.84 annualized. The payout may appeal to income-focused investors, though it is not a new operating-growth catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Some of the sales lift may reflect higher prices rather than more units sold, while product margins slipped; overall margin improvement was aided by tariff refunds and growth in advertising and marketplace businesses. Whether shoppers keep buying through the holidays remains a key test. MarketBeat analysis of Best Buy

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy is a retailer of consumer technology products and services. Its offerings include computers and mobile devices, televisions and home theater equipment, major appliances, and related accessories, sold through stores and digital channels. The company also provides technology support and installation services through Geek Squad, including help with device setup, repairs, and home technology systems. Best Buy serves customers in the United States and Canada. Founded in 1966 as Sound of Music, the company adopted the Best Buy name in 1983.

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