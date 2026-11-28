Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report released on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WAL. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson set a $107.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $92.53.

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Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:WAL opened at $71.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business's 50 day moving average is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $65.82 and a 52 week high of $97.23. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.91 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 14.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,028,770 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $377,661,000 after buying an additional 639,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,036,182 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $77,817,000 after acquiring an additional 92,839 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $10,093,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 53.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 154,162 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,578,000 after acquiring an additional 53,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $373,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Its principal subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, provides commercial banking services to businesses, business owners and other clients. The bank offers business checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, treasury management and other financial services. Its specialty banking groups serve industries and client segments such as technology, commercial real estate, healthcare and financial services. Western Alliance serves customers through regional banking operations in the western United States, as well as specialized businesses that work with clients beyond the region.

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