WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley Financial raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WHF

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Up 0.6%

WHF opened at $8.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm's fifty day moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 39.44% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHF. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter valued at $28,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Arlington Capital Management INC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 604.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,113 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 32,706 shares during the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is a business development company that provides debt financing and makes other investments in lower middle-market companies, primarily in the United States. It is externally managed by an investment adviser affiliated with H.I.G. Capital, a global alternative investment firm. The company's investments include senior secured loans, unitranche and second-lien loans, and, in some cases, subordinated debt or equity interests. Its financing can support business growth, acquisitions, recapitalizations, and other corporate needs.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider WhiteHorse Finance, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and WhiteHorse Finance wasn't on the list.

While WhiteHorse Finance currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Forget Nvidia, Meta, and Google. Here's The New Magnificent Seven. Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets. Get This Free Report