Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

WDAY has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on Workday from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Freedom Broker downgraded shares of Workday from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $196.70.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDAY

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY opened at $182.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business's 50 day moving average is $191.50 and its 200-day moving average is $157.07. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02. Workday has a twelve month low of $110.36 and a twelve month high of $227.49.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The software maker reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.08. Workday had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Workday will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gerrit Kazmaier sold 2,729 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.28, for a total value of $511,087.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 251,314 shares in the company, valued at $47,066,085.92. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Robert Enslin sold 5,374 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,004,938.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 226,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,305,571. This represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 988,104 shares of company stock worth $188,811,574. 18.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Workday by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd now owns 43,773 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $8,337,000 after acquiring an additional 19,174 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $1,115,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth $2,284,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth $13,045,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Workday by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 77,362 shares of the software maker's stock worth $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Workday

Here are a few of the latest stories about WDAY:

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc. develops cloud-based enterprise software for managing human resources, finance and business operations. Its applications help organizations handle activities such as workforce administration, payroll, financial management, expense management and business planning. Founded in 2005 by enterprise software veterans Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri, Workday was created to deliver business applications through the cloud. Its product portfolio also includes analytics and tools that help customers connect and extend their Workday applications.

Further Reading

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