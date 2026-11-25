Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the software maker's stock. Piper Sandler's price target suggests a potential upside of 3.22% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price target (down from $285.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Workday from $224.00 to $223.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Workday from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $202.56.

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Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $179.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.98 and a 200-day moving average of $156.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Workday has a twelve month low of $110.36 and a twelve month high of $236.80.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The software maker reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Workday had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 20.95%. Workday's quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 918 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total transaction of $173,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 69,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,130,590.05. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.28, for a total transaction of $511,087.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 251,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,066,085.92. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 988,104 shares of company stock valued at $188,811,574 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.64% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 265.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 792,780 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $150,993,000 after buying an additional 575,864 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 60.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,051 shares of the software maker's stock worth $159,418,000 after buying an additional 462,002 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $59,438,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 43.6% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,439,456 shares of the software maker's stock worth $176,218,000 after buying an additional 437,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Top Workday Stories

Here are a few of the latest stories about WDAY:

Positive Sentiment: Fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of $2.82 topped the $2.74 consensus, while revenue of $2.705 billion exceeded estimates of $2.69 billion and grew 11.2% year over year. Article: Workday Tops Q3 Estimates

Fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of $2.82 topped the $2.74 consensus, while revenue of $2.705 billion exceeded estimates of $2.69 billion and grew 11.2% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Workday raised its fiscal 2027 subscription-revenue outlook to about $9.958 billion, from a prior range of $9.94 billion to $9.95 billion. AI products generated nearly $150 million in new annual contract value, roughly tripling year over year, while AI ARR grew 130%. Article: Workday Raises Subscription Outlook

Workday raised its fiscal 2027 subscription-revenue outlook to about $9.958 billion, from a prior range of $9.94 billion to $9.95 billion. AI products generated nearly $150 million in new annual contract value, roughly tripling year over year, while AI ARR grew 130%. Negative Sentiment: Fiscal Q4 subscription-revenue guidance of $2.6 billion implies 10% growth, below Q3’s 12.8% subscription growth, raising concerns that expansion is slowing despite the quarterly beat. Bank of America’s Tal Liani reiterated a Hold rating and cut the price target to $190. Article: Workday Price-Target Cut

About Workday

Workday, Inc. develops cloud-based software for managing human resources, finance and business operations. Its products include Workday Human Capital Management, Workday Financial Management and Workday Adaptive Planning, which help organizations manage areas such as workforce administration, accounting, budgeting and forecasting. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri, Workday serves businesses, governments and educational institutions across a range of industries. Its operations and customer base extend across North America and international markets.

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