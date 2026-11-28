XP (NASDAQ:XP - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on XP. Santander cut XP to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 target price on XP in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded XP from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered XP from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised XP from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, XP currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.00.

Get XP alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on XP

XP Trading Up 20.4%

Shares of XP stock opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78. XP has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

XP (NASDAQ:XP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). XP had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $991.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XP will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

XP declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 16th that permits the company to repurchase shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Share buyback plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruno Constantino Alexandre dos Santos sold 123,257 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $2,413,372.06. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,370,000. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional Trading of XP

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new position in shares of XP during the third quarter valued at $65,367,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of XP by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 27,163,927 shares of the company's stock valued at $570,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,545 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in XP by 23.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,962,623 shares of the company's stock worth $209,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,034 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in XP by 33.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,147,245 shares of the company's stock worth $98,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,393 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in XP during the second quarter valued at $12,377,000. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company's stock.

About XP

XP Inc. is a Brazilian financial services company that operates a digital investment platform. Its services include brokerage and investment advisory, access to financial products, asset management, banking, insurance, retirement planning and credit solutions for individuals and businesses. Founded in Brazil in 2001 as an investment advisory firm, XP expanded into a broader financial platform. Its consumer-facing brands include XP, Rico and Clear, alongside services for companies and institutional clients.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider XP, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and XP wasn't on the list.

While XP currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Oil still powers the global economy, but AI is reshaping the energy opportunity. Discover seven stocks spanning traditional energy, infrastructure, and next-generation power. Get This Free Report