XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the solar energy provider's stock. Mizuho's target price indicates a potential upside of 9.98% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on XIFR. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on XPLR Infrastructure from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Evercore restated a "positive" rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of XPLR Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of XPLR Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on XPLR Infrastructure from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.56.

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XPLR Infrastructure Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE XIFR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.37. 298,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.91. XPLR Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The company's 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The solar energy provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $332.00 million during the quarter. XPLR Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 12.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPLR Infrastructure will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPLR Infrastructure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XIFR. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of XPLR Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPLR Infrastructure by 19.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,248 shares of the solar energy provider's stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in XPLR Infrastructure by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,205,642 shares of the solar energy provider's stock worth $12,623,000 after purchasing an additional 57,920 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of XPLR Infrastructure by 751.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 425,734 shares of the solar energy provider's stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 375,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of XPLR Infrastructure by 1.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 121,017 shares of the solar energy provider's stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company's stock.

About XPLR Infrastructure

XPLR Infrastructure, LP, formerly NextEra Energy Partners, LP, owns and operates energy infrastructure assets, including wind and solar power projects and natural gas pipelines. Its renewable energy facilities generate electricity, while its pipeline operations transport natural gas. The company was formed by NextEra Energy in 2014 as a publicly traded partnership focused on acquiring and operating contracted energy assets. It adopted the XPLR Infrastructure name and XIFR ticker in 2025. XPLR's assets are primarily located in the United States, with renewable energy operations also extending into Canada.

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