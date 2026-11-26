York Space Systems (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on YSS. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of York Space Systems in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $16.00 price objective on shares of York Space Systems in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of York Space Systems from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of York Space Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of York Space Systems from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, York Space Systems has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.77.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on YSS

York Space Systems Stock Performance

Shares of YSS stock opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. York Space Systems has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $44.54.

York Space Systems (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($5.76). The business had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter. York Space Systems had a negative net margin of 248.51% and a negative return on equity of 72.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that York Space Systems will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in York Space Systems by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,387 shares of the company's stock worth $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 488,845 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of York Space Systems by 432.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of York Space Systems in the third quarter valued at about $457,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of York Space Systems by 161.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,138 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 155,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of York Space Systems in the third quarter worth about $341,000.

York Space Systems Company Profile

York Space Systems designs, manufactures and operates spacecraft and related systems. Its offerings include satellite platforms, spacecraft integration, mission operations and ground-system services for customers developing and operating satellite missions. The company's product portfolio includes standardized spacecraft platforms designed to support a range of payloads and mission requirements. York serves government and commercial customers, including organizations involved in national security, civil space and communications missions.

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