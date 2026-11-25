Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $75.50.

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Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $57.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.65. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $41.35 and a 1 year high of $135.80. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $79.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.83.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $410.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $376.80 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business's revenue was up 131.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.490-1.820 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kulicke and Soffa Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at $3,906,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,875 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries develops and supplies equipment and services used to assemble and package semiconductor devices. Its offerings include ball and wedge wire bonders, die-attach and advanced-packaging equipment, as well as related tools, spare parts and support services. Founded in 1951, the company has a long history in semiconductor assembly technology. Its products serve manufacturers in markets including semiconductors, automotive electronics, communications, consumer electronics and industrial applications.

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