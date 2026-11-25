Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Freedom Broker raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $248.59.

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Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $231.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -472.68, a PEG ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.62. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $114.63 and a 52 week high of $291.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $949.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $937.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zscaler will post 0.70 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jagtar Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.76, for a total transaction of $549,751.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 340,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,574,253.36. This represents a 0.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 23,958 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total transaction of $5,400,851.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 38,308 shares in the company, valued at $8,635,772.44. This trade represents a 38.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,602 shares of company stock worth $11,476,626. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,166,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $2,026,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 483.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 83,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,712,000 after buying an additional 69,431 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Finally, PCM Encore LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company's stock.

Zscaler News Roundup

These are some of the ZS news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results beat expectations. Zscaler reported fiscal Q1 earnings of $1.23 per share versus $1.16 expected, and revenue of $949.3 million versus $937.7 million expected. Revenue rose 20.5% year over year, supporting the company’s underlying growth story. Zscaler Q1 earnings and revenues surpass estimates

Zscaler reported fiscal Q1 earnings of $1.23 per share versus $1.16 expected, and revenue of $949.3 million versus $937.7 million expected. Revenue rose 20.5% year over year, supporting the company’s underlying growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Offer value is not fixed. The headline per-share value was based on CrowdStrike’s earlier closing price; because consideration is in shares, a decline in CRWD reduces the implied value for ZS holders. Closing is expected in the second half of CrowdStrike’s fiscal 2028 and requires shareholder and regulatory approval.

The headline per-share value was based on CrowdStrike’s earlier closing price; because consideration is in shares, a decline in CRWD reduces the implied value for ZS holders. Closing is expected in the second half of CrowdStrike’s fiscal 2028 and requires shareholder and regulatory approval. Negative Sentiment: Deal-related uncertainty has prompted rating pullbacks. Reports say seven firms downgraded Zscaler to Hold-equivalent ratings after the announcement, reflecting limited near-term upside to the current implied offer value and risks around timing and completion. Seven firms downgraded Zscaler after CrowdStrike deal

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc. is a cloud security company that provides services designed to help organizations protect users, applications, and data. Its platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, connects users and devices to applications while applying security controls, rather than relying on traditional network boundaries. The company’s offerings include Zscaler Internet Access for securing internet and software-as-a-service traffic, and Zscaler Private Access for providing secure access to private applications.

Further Reading

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