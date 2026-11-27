Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley Financial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $245.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $260.00. B. Riley Financial's price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.08% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZS. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zscaler from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Freedom Broker lifted their price target on Zscaler from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Zscaler from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $244.27.

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Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $6.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,346. The firm has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -484.10, a PEG ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $114.63 and a fifty-two week high of $267.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $949.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Zscaler's revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,525 shares in the company, valued at $12,305,000. This represents a 8.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $247,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,843,746. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,116 shares of company stock worth $11,591,130. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 89.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,933 shares of the company's stock worth $8,601,000 after buying an additional 28,792 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 6.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 193,297 shares of the company's stock worth $27,284,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Zscaler by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 779,245 shares of the company's stock worth $109,320,000 after acquiring an additional 239,326 shares during the period. Finally, Capelight Capital Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter valued at about $3,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company's stock.

Latest Zscaler News

Here's some of the latest news about ZS:

Positive Sentiment: Zscaler beat quarterly estimates, reporting adjusted EPS of $1.23 versus $1.16 expected and revenue of $949.3 million, up 20.5% year over year. Truist also reiterated its Buy rating and raised its price target to $340, providing a bullish counterpoint to recent downgrades. Zscaler earnings beat Truist price target

Zscaler beat quarterly estimates, reporting adjusted EPS of $1.23 versus $1.16 expected and revenue of $949.3 million, up 20.5% year over year. Truist also reiterated its Buy rating and raised its price target to $340, providing a bullish counterpoint to recent downgrades. Neutral Sentiment: CrowdStrike has agreed to acquire Zscaler in an all-stock transaction valued at $43.9 billion, offering 1.135 CrowdStrike shares for each Zscaler share. The deal could combine their security platforms and create growth opportunities, but the value Zscaler shareholders receive will fluctuate with CrowdStrike’s stock. Zscaler acquisition terms and implications

CrowdStrike has agreed to acquire Zscaler in an all-stock transaction valued at $43.9 billion, offering 1.135 CrowdStrike shares for each Zscaler share. The deal could combine their security platforms and create growth opportunities, but the value Zscaler shareholders receive will fluctuate with CrowdStrike’s stock. Negative Sentiment: Investor concerns include CrowdStrike’s share-price decline following the deal announcement, which could lower the offer’s implied value, as well as analyst caution: Daiwa cut Zscaler to Neutral and Scotiabank lowered its rating to Hold. A law firm is also investigating the proposed sale’s price and process, adding uncertainty around the transaction. CrowdStrike deal reaction Investigation of proposed sale

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc. is a cloud security company that provides services designed to help organizations protect users, applications, and data. Its platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, connects users and devices to applications while applying security controls, rather than relying on traditional network boundaries. The company’s offerings include Zscaler Internet Access for securing internet and software-as-a-service traffic, and Zscaler Private Access for providing secure access to private applications.

Further Reading

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