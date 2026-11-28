Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho set a $48.00 target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.67.

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Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Stock Down 0.1%

ZWS opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a twelve month low of $42.89 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company's 50-day moving average price is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $493.36 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

In other news, VP Jeremy L. Lamotte sold 3,492 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $158,362.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 24,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,117,197.25. This trade represents a 12.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation provides water management products for commercial, institutional, industrial and residential buildings. Its offerings are sold under brands including Zurn and Elkay and are used in plumbing, water delivery and water conservation systems. The company's products include plumbing fixtures and fittings, drains, faucets, flush valves, drinking fountains and bottle-filling stations, as well as sinks and water filtration systems. Its solutions are designed for settings such as schools, health care facilities, offices and public buildings.

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