Analysts Issue Forecasts for Copa's Q2 Earnings (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA - Free Report) - Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Copa in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.23. The consensus estimate for Copa's current full-year earnings is $15.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Copa's Q3 2026 earnings at $3.98 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $16.06 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $4.16 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $18.24 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $23.52 EPS.

Copa (NYSE:CPA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.73. Copa had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 18.76%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

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A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Copa from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Copa from $212.00 to $171.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Copa from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Copa from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Copa from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $167.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Copa

Copa Stock Performance

Shares of Copa stock opened at $135.93 on Thursday. Copa has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $156.41. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.57.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Copa's dividend payout ratio is 39.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copa

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Copa by 44.0% in the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in Copa by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,032 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 5.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Copa this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Copa Holdings to $170 from $165 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling continued upside expectations for CPA . Copa NYSE: CPA Given New $170.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan raised its price target on Copa Holdings to from $165 and reiterated an rating, signaling continued upside expectations for . Positive Sentiment: The stock also moved above its 200-day moving average , a technical signal that can attract momentum buyers and suggest improving investor sentiment. Copa NYSE: CPA Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

The stock also moved above its , a technical signal that can attract momentum buyers and suggest improving investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research updated multiple earnings forecasts for Copa, including several cuts to near- and medium-term EPS estimates for FY2026, Q2/Q3 2026, and parts of 2027, which may temper enthusiasm but were partially offset by a higher FY2028 EPS estimate .

Zacks Research updated multiple earnings forecasts for Copa, including several for FY2026, Q2/Q3 2026, and parts of 2027, which may temper enthusiasm but were partially offset by a . Neutral Sentiment: A recent commentary highlighted dividend growth but also noted pressure from oil costs and geopolitics , which underscores both cash-generation strength and the external risks facing the airline. Copa Dividend Hike Tests Cash Strength As Oil And Geopolitics Bite

A recent commentary highlighted but also noted pressure from , which underscores both cash-generation strength and the external risks facing the airline. Negative Sentiment: Analysts at Zacks Research trimmed estimates for several upcoming quarters, including a notable cut to Q2 2026 EPS, suggesting some concern about near-term earnings momentum for CPA.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA NYSE: CPA is a Panama‐based aviation holding company that provides passenger and cargo air transportation across the Americas and the Caribbean. Through its principal subsidiary, Copa Airlines, the company operates a modern fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, offering scheduled flights that connect passengers through its Tocumen International Airport hub in Panama City. The company also offers dedicated cargo services under the Copa Cargo brand, leveraging belly hold capacity on its passenger flights to transport freight throughout its network.

The roots of Copa Holdings trace back to 1947, when Compañía Panameña de Aviación began operations as the flag carrier of Panama.

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