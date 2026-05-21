Analysts Issue Forecasts for Coty's Q4 Earnings (NYSE:COTY)

Coty (NYSE:COTY - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for Coty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Coty's current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

Coty (NYSE:COTY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 9.20%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Coty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.330-0.350 EPS.

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COTY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $2.50 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Coty from $2.30 to $2.90 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coty from $2.50 to $2.80 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Coty from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $3.70.

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Coty Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE COTY opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.06. Coty has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $5.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Coty by 8.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,451 shares of the company's stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Coty during the first quarter worth about $131,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Coty by 7.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,298,221 shares of the company's stock worth $7,101,000 after buying an additional 86,534 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Coty during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 17.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,844 shares of the company's stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bretten Gordon Von bought 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $200,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 986,620 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,377,754.20. This represents a 9.19% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company's stock.

More Coty News

Here are the key news stories impacting Coty this week:

Positive Sentiment: Coty announced the launch of Marc Jacobs Beauty , a new color cosmetics collection tied to one of its luxury brand partnerships. The move could help refresh Coty’s growth narrative and support future sales in beauty and makeup. Article Title

Coty announced the launch of , a new color cosmetics collection tied to one of its luxury brand partnerships. The move could help refresh Coty’s growth narrative and support future sales in beauty and makeup. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Coty as one of several cosmetics names benefiting from AI, wellness, and innovation trends , suggesting investors still see category-wide demand opportunities in fragrance and cosmetics. Article Title

Zacks highlighted Coty as one of several cosmetics names benefiting from , suggesting investors still see category-wide demand opportunities in fragrance and cosmetics. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms issued reminders about the May 22 securities class action deadline against Coty, keeping investor attention on ongoing litigation, but these notices mainly reinforce an already-known overhang rather than add new operational news. Article Title

Several law firms issued reminders about the against Coty, keeping investor attention on ongoing litigation, but these notices mainly reinforce an already-known overhang rather than add new operational news. Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage noted Coty’s recent trading outperformance versus peers, but this appears to reflect broader market rotation and short-term positioning rather than a clear fundamental catalyst. Article Title

Market coverage noted Coty’s recent trading outperformance versus peers, but this appears to reflect broader market rotation and short-term positioning rather than a clear fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut multiple earnings estimates for Coty, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling weaker expected profitability ahead and putting pressure on the stock. Article Title

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc is a multinational beauty company specializing in the development, manufacturing and marketing of fragrances, color cosmetics and skin and body care products. Established in 1904 by François Coty in Paris, the company has grown through a blend of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to become one of the leading players in the global beauty industry. Coty's portfolio encompasses a broad range of consumer and luxury brands, reflecting its commitment to catering to diverse consumer preferences and market segments.

The company's product offerings span three main divisions: Coty Luxury, Coty Consumer Beauty and Coty Professional Beauty.

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