Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cummins' Q4 Earnings (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Cummins in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $7.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.81. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cummins' current full-year earnings is $28.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cummins' Q1 2027 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CMI. Truist Financial set a $815.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cummins from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $700.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $610.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $677.87.

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Cummins Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $669.22 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $608.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $560.58. The company has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cummins has a 12-month low of $307.90 and a 12-month high of $718.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.96 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 10,317.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,458,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,254,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,876 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $863,441,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,471,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,732,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 257.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 736,670 shares of the company's stock valued at $396,343,000 after acquiring an additional 530,812 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Jennifer Mary Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.21, for a total transaction of $3,481,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,773.06. This represents a 29.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 4,054 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.34, for a total transaction of $2,275,672.36. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,873,101.38. The trade was a 20.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,397 shares of company stock worth $14,465,833. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Cummins's dividend payout ratio is presently 41.52%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc NYSE: CMI is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world's leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company's product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

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