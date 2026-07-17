Analysts Offer Predictions for Centerra Gold FY2026 Earnings

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centerra Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.54. Scotiabank has a "Outperform" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold's current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share.

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Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $484.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.47 million. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 40.32%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

NYSE CGAU opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.81. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Centerra Gold's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,344,727 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,739,000 after buying an additional 4,853,494 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 14,158,116 shares of the company's stock worth $203,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,492 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,991,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Centerra Gold by 828.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,372,671 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verbena Value LP acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company's stock.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc is a gold mining company incorporated in Canada and headquartered in Toronto. The company specializes in the exploration, development and operation of precious metals properties, with a focus on gold production. Centerra's portfolio includes the Mount Milligan mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Otjikoto mine in Namibia. Both operations produce gold and copper concentrates and employ modern mining methods and processing facilities to optimize recovery rates and minimize environmental impact.

In addition to its producing assets, Centerra is advancing the development of its Greenstone Gold Project in Ontario, Canada, which, upon completion, is expected to become one of Canada's largest gold mines.

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