Analysts Offer Predictions for CHTR FY2026 Earnings

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Free Report) - KeyCorp issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Charter Communications in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel expects that the company will post earnings of $41.95 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Charter Communications' current full-year earnings is $42.06 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charter Communications' Q1 2027 earnings at $10.78 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $10.10 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $9.53 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $10.49 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $40.89 EPS.

CHTR has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $455.00 to $435.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. New Street Research cut their target price on Charter Communications from $328.00 to $302.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $253.81.

Get Charter Communications alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $127.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.71. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $139.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.32. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $402.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $10.01 by ($0.84). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 9.03%.The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.42 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1,804.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 102,528 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,403,000 after acquiring an additional 97,143 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,911,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $555,383,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,969,507 shares of the company's stock valued at $619,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,239 shares of the company's stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

In other Charter Communications news, Director Wade Davis bought 5,728 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.72 per share, for a total transaction of $995,068.16. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,203,011. The trade was a 478.53% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mauricio Ramos acquired 9,929 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,399,293.97. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 19,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,721,217.37. This trade represents a 105.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 20,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,116 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter's service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company's consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Charter Communications, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Charter Communications wasn't on the list.

While Charter Communications currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here