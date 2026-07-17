Analysts Offer Predictions for LQDT Q3 Earnings

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT - Free Report) - Analysts at Craig Hallum issued their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Liquidity Services in a report released on Thursday, July 16th. Craig Hallum analyst G. Sutton anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Liquidity Services' current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 6.30%.The business had revenue of $120.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $52.86 million. Liquidity Services has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.390 EPS.

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A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LQDT. Weiss Ratings raised Liquidity Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Liquidity Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Zacks Research cut Liquidity Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services Stock Up 3.5%

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $41.02 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 1.07. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $41.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Daunt sold 10,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $397,854.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,086 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,494,494.64. This represents a 21.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Shaffer sold 45,246 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,538,364.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 28,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,532. The trade was a 61.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 211,822 shares of company stock valued at $7,689,699 over the last ninety days. 28.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidity Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,734 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $54,974,000 after purchasing an additional 54,045 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Liquidity Services by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,281,332 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,227,000 after purchasing an additional 454,988 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Liquidity Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,394 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $28,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 18.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 884,001 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $24,248,000 after buying an additional 136,626 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 866,467 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,263,000 after buying an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company's stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc is a technology-driven provider of online marketplaces for surplus and remarketed assets. Through its wholly owned platforms—such as Liquidation.com, GovDeals, Machinio and GoIndustry DoveBid—the company connects sellers of industrial equipment, commercial inventory, government surplus and transportation assets with a broad base of registered buyers. Its solutions blend auction formats, fixed-price listings and managed-service offerings to support efficient asset disposition across a wide range of industries.

The company's core services include asset valuation, marketing, inspection and logistics coordination.

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