Analysts Set Expectations for CF Industries FY2026 Earnings

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for CF Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $16.20 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $15.77. Scotiabank has a "Sector Outperform" rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CF Industries' current full-year earnings is $15.60 per share.

CF has been the subject of several other research reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CF Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $117.25.

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CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF opened at $115.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $75.42 and a 1-year high of $141.96.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. CF Industries's payout ratio is 17.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,500 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 161.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,870 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 14,703 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in CF Industries by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,558 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company's stock.

More CF Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting CF Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings outlook for CF Industries, increasing FY2026 EPS to $15.56 from $14.64 and lifting FY2027 EPS to $8.73 from $8.41. Higher profit expectations can support the stock. Article Title

Zacks Research raised its earnings outlook for CF Industries, increasing FY2026 EPS to $15.56 from $14.64 and lifting FY2027 EPS to $8.73 from $8.41. Higher profit expectations can support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research also boosted near-term estimates, raising Q3 2027 EPS to $2.40 and Q4 2027 EPS to $2.20, suggesting better expected earnings momentum. Article Title

Zacks Research also boosted near-term estimates, raising Q3 2027 EPS to $2.40 and Q4 2027 EPS to $2.20, suggesting better expected earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank lifted its FY2026 EPS estimate to $16.20 from $15.77 and kept a Sector Outperform rating with a $125 price target, reinforcing a constructive view on CF Industries’ fundamentals. Article Title

Scotiabank lifted its FY2026 EPS estimate to $16.20 from $15.77 and kept a rating with a $125 price target, reinforcing a constructive view on CF Industries’ fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: CF Industries was added to Zacks’ Rank #1 Strong Buy list, which may improve investor sentiment toward the stock. Article Title

CF Industries was added to Zacks’ Rank #1 list, which may improve investor sentiment toward the stock. Neutral Sentiment: CF was highlighted in a general “top fertilizer stocks” industry article, which is more informational than stock-moving. Article Title

CF was highlighted in a general “top fertilizer stocks” industry article, which is more informational than stock-moving. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley cut its price target on CF Industries to $115 from $135 and kept an Equal Weight rating, signaling more limited upside in the near term. Article Title

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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