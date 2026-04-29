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Analysts Set Expectations for OTCMKTS:MBGYY FY2027 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Mercedes-Benz Group logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Analyst S. Lingnau at Erste Group trimmed the FY2027 EPS forecast for Mercedes‑Benz to $2.17 (from $2.18), while the consensus for the current full year stands at $1.46 per share.
  • HSBC upgraded Mercedes‑Benz to a "strong-buy" and MarketBeat data shows a consensus rating of Strong Buy (three Strong Buy, one Hold).
  • Most recent quarterly results showed C$0.44 EPS with a 5.51% ROE and 3.87% net margin; the stock trades near C$14.28 with a P/E of 4.96 and a market cap of about C$55 billion.
  • Interested in Mercedes-Benz Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank cut their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mercedes-Benz Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.18. The consensus estimate for Mercedes-Benz Group's current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 3.87%.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Mercedes-Benz Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MBGYY

Mercedes-Benz Group Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Mercedes-Benz Group stock opened at C$14.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of C$55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.52. Mercedes-Benz Group has a fifty-two week low of C$13.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.16.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG is a global automotive manufacturer best known for producing premium passenger cars and vans under the Mercedes‑Benz brand. The company's product portfolio spans compact and executive cars, luxury models marketed under Mercedes‑Maybach, high‑performance variants from Mercedes‑AMG, and a growing range of electric vehicles sold under the EQ subbrand. In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Mercedes‑Benz Group provides aftersales services, connected‑car technologies and mobility solutions through its finance and mobility arm, which offers leasing, financing, fleet management and related customer services.

The company traces its industrial roots to the pioneering work of Karl Benz and Gottlieb Daimler in the late 19th century and to the creation of Daimler‑Benz in the early 20th century.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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