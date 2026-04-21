Anang Majmudar Purchases 500 Shares of General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Stock

General American Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAM - Get Free Report) insider Anang Majmudar purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $12,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $295,920. The trade was a 4.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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General American Investors Stock Up 0.4%

GAM stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.30. 30,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,955. General American Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,085,885 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $122,504,000 after acquiring an additional 44,324 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397,623 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $82,082,000 after acquiring an additional 78,547 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 810,682 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $47,611,000 after acquiring an additional 75,259 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 98,734.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 735,325 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $43,186,000 after acquiring an additional 734,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 8.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 397,812 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $24,748,000 after acquiring an additional 30,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company's stock.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker GAM. The firm primarily allocates capital to equity and equity-related securities of publicly traded companies, aiming to generate long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Its flexible mandate allows investment across a broad range of industries and market capitalizations.

The company follows a value-oriented, fundamental research approach, conducting in-depth analysis to identify undervalued businesses with strong growth potential.

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