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Anang Majmudar Purchases 500 Shares of General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
General American Investors logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Anang Majmudar, an insider, purchased 500 shares of General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) on April 20 at an average price of $24.66, spending $12,330 and increasing his holding to 12,000 shares (a 4.35% increase); the transaction was disclosed in an SEC filing.
  • GAM shares traded up 0.4% to $64.30 on the reported session with ~30,862 shares exchanged; the stock's 12‑month range is $47.73–$64.94 and its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages are roughly $60.68 and $60.63, respectively.
  • Several institutional investors (including Saba Capital, Lazard, Blue Bell, Northwestern Mutual and Allspring) increased their stakes recently, and institutions now own about 36.85% of the company’s stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

General American Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAM - Get Free Report) insider Anang Majmudar purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $12,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $295,920. The trade was a 4.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

General American Investors Stock Up 0.4%

GAM stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.30. 30,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,955. General American Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,085,885 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $122,504,000 after acquiring an additional 44,324 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397,623 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $82,082,000 after acquiring an additional 78,547 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 810,682 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $47,611,000 after acquiring an additional 75,259 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 98,734.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 735,325 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $43,186,000 after acquiring an additional 734,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 8.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 397,812 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $24,748,000 after acquiring an additional 30,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company's stock.

General American Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker GAM. The firm primarily allocates capital to equity and equity-related securities of publicly traded companies, aiming to generate long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Its flexible mandate allows investment across a broad range of industries and market capitalizations.

The company follows a value-oriented, fundamental research approach, conducting in-depth analysis to identify undervalued businesses with strong growth potential.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for General American Investors (NYSE:GAM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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