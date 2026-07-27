Andersons (ANDE) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.48 per share and revenue of $3.2770 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 1.17%.The firm's revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

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Andersons Stock Performance

Andersons stock opened at $77.71 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $72.01 and its 200-day moving average is $69.18. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Andersons has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $82.11.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Andersons's payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Andersons to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Andersons in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Andersons from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Andersons in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Texas Capital raised shares of Andersons to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ANDE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Patrick E. Bowe sold 16,466 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $1,329,794.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 78,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,332,310.84. The trade was a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 36,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,769 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Andersons by 33,600.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Andersons in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Andersons by 227.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,954 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company's stock.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates as a diversified agriculture company offering a broad range of products and services to farmers, retailers and industrial customers. Through its Grain Group, the company purchases, stores, merchandises and transports corn, soybeans and other commodities, while its Renewables Group produces ethanol and distillers grains at multiple plants in the U.S. The Rail Group provides locomotive leasing, railcar repair and related maintenance services, and the Horticulture Group supplies turf, specialty and horticultural products to landscaping professionals and consumer lawn and garden retailers.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons has grown from a regional grain elevator operator into an integrated agribusiness platform.

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