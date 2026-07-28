Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Director Sells 3,534 Shares of Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE - Get Free Report) Director Patrick Bowe sold 3,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total value of $284,593.02. Following the sale, the director owned 74,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,029,683.75. This represents a 4.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Andersons Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.14. 62,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,111. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.65. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $82.11.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.71 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 1.17%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Andersons's dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andersons

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Andersons during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in Andersons in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Andersons by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Andersons by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 962 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Andersons from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Andersons in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Texas Capital raised Andersons to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on Andersons in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Andersons to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANDE

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates as a diversified agriculture company offering a broad range of products and services to farmers, retailers and industrial customers. Through its Grain Group, the company purchases, stores, merchandises and transports corn, soybeans and other commodities, while its Renewables Group produces ethanol and distillers grains at multiple plants in the U.S. The Rail Group provides locomotive leasing, railcar repair and related maintenance services, and the Horticulture Group supplies turf, specialty and horticultural products to landscaping professionals and consumer lawn and garden retailers.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons has grown from a regional grain elevator operator into an integrated agribusiness platform.

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